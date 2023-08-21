Guess What This Building Is Made Of

Cardboard!

This building made entirely from cardboard boxes was designed by French artist Olivier Grossetete and is part of the Novum Summer Festival in Newcastle, Britain.

After the event ended, local folk are invited to assist the demolition.

After the structure is pulled down, locals are asked to trample and jump all over the boxes.

'This is an integral part of the project,' Olivier Grossetete says on his Web site. 'This symbolic moment is fun.'

IMAGE: People visit the cardboard building. All photographs: Lee Smith/Reuters

IMAGE: The building is secured with cables.

IMAGE: Parts of the building are joined with adhesive tape.

IMAGE: Children play inside the building.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com