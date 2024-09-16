News
Rediff.com  » News » Grenade attack on Manipur minister's residence

Grenade attack on Manipur minister's residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 16, 2024 12:17 IST
A grenade, hurled by suspected militants, exploded in the residence of Manipur minister Kashim Vashum in Ukhrul district, causing damage to his property, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel conduct a march in Imphal, Manipur Photograph: ANI Photo

No one was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday night, a senior officer said.

Vashum said he and his family members were not at home when the grenade exploded.

The grenade explosion damaged walls and parts of the minister's house, he said.

 

"Splinters have been recovered and tight security measures have been taken after the grenade attack," the officer said.

CCTV footage of the surrounding areas was being examined for investigation, the officer said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, he said.

Vashum is a legislator of the Naga People's Front (NPF), an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, Tangkhul Naga Long, an apex organisation of the Tangkhul Naga tribe, has strongly condemned the attack and urged the police to book the perpetrators.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
