HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Grateful to those who stood by us': Lt Col Purohit after acquittal

'Grateful to those who stood by us': Lt Col Purohit after acquittal

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 31, 2025 23:14 IST

x

>Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, one of the accused acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Thursday, hailed the verdict, saying that he is extremely grateful to the country and those who stood by him.

IMAGE: Lt. Col. Purohit, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, speaks to the media after being acquitted by a special NIA court in the case, in Mumbai, July 31, 2025. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Speaking to mediapersons, Lt Colonel Purohit said, "I am extremely grateful to the country and those who stood by us. I am grateful to the judiciary for understanding the case and delivering justice to all of us. During the fight, the Armed forces stood by me. I have no words to express my gratitude to all of them."

 

Soon after the verdict, celebrations broke out outside Lt Colonel Purohit's residence, where supporters burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to mark the court's decision.

The Mumbai Special National Investigative Agency Court (NIA) acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 blasts in Malegaon, with the court saying the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Seven accused, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni, are charged under the UAPA, Arms Act and others.

The 2008 Malegaon blast case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

After a 17-year-long wait and examination of hundreds of witnesses, the NIA special court on Thursday acquitted all seven people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and all other charges.

On September 29 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya.

The lawyer representing the victims' families said that he will be challenging the acquittal of the seven people in the High Court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mere suspicion not proof: Court in Malegaon verdict
Mere suspicion not proof: Court in Malegaon verdict
17 yrs after Malegaon blast, NIA court acquits all 7 accused
17 yrs after Malegaon blast, NIA court acquits all 7 accused
2008 Malegaon blast case: How investigation unfolded
2008 Malegaon blast case: How investigation unfolded
Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial
Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial
'Victory for bhagwa': Pragya, Purohit hail verdict
'Victory for bhagwa': Pragya, Purohit hail verdict

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

PM should replace EAM Jaishankar & NSA Doval: Gogoi3:27

PM should replace EAM Jaishankar & NSA Doval: Gogoi

Malaika's smokin' hot gym look!0:32

Malaika's smokin' hot gym look!

Janhvi's smokin' hot gym look!1:13

Janhvi's smokin' hot gym look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD