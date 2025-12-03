HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt withdraws order on mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi

Govt withdraws order on mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi

Source: PTI
December 03, 2025

The government on Wednesday withdrew the order mandating pre-installation of cyber security app Sanchar Saathi on smartphones by manufacturers.

The Department of Telecom said that it is removing the order mandating installation of the Sanchar Saathi app, following a 10-fold jump in voluntary app downloads in just one day.

"The number of users has been increasing rapidly, and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily.

 

"Just in last one day, 6 lakh citizens have registered for downloading the app, which is a 10x increase in its uptake. Given Sanchar Saathi's increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," the DoT said in a statement.

In the November 28 order, the DoT directed smartphone makers to pre-install the app on all new devices and push it through updates on older ones.

The order led to controversy with opposition leaders raising snooping concerns, saying the app could listen to calls and monitor messages.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
