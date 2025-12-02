HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong calls mandatory Sanchar Saathi order 'unconstitutional'

Cong calls mandatory Sanchar Saathi order 'unconstitutional'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 02, 2025 08:59 IST

The Congress has rejected the directions of the Department of Telecommunications on pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app in new mobile handsets as unconstitutional, and demanded its immediate rollback.

Image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said that the right to privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty.

'Big Brother cannot watch us. This DoT direction is beyond unconstitutional. The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

'A pre-loaded government app that cannot be uninstalled is a dystopian tool to monitor every Indian. It is a means to watch over every movement, interaction and decision of each citizen,' Venugopal said in a post on X.

 

The move, he alleged, is part of the long series of 'relentless assaults' on the Constitutional rights of Indian citizens, which will not be allowed to continue.

'We reject this direction and demand its immediate rollback,' the Congress leader said.

Venugopal also shared the DoT direction under Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024 (as amended), regarding the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app in mobile handsets to check their genuineness.

'All manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India shall submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from the issuance of these directions.

'Failure to comply with these directions shall attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024 (as amended), and other applicable laws. These directions shall come into force immediately and shall remain in force until amended or withdrawn by the DoT,' the communique said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
