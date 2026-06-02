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Home  » News » Govt revises visa rules for foreigners staying beyond 180 days

Govt revises visa rules for foreigners staying beyond 180 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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June 02, 2026 14:19 IST

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India has updated its visa rules, requiring foreigners staying longer than 180 days to register before their visa expires, streamlining the process and introducing new provisions for children born to foreign parents.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Foreigners on visas of 180 days or less must register before the visa expires if they wish to stay longer.
  • Those on visas longer than 180 days, with stipulations, must register before the 180-day period expires, and extensions will only be granted in emergencies.
  • Children born to foreign parents receive some relief in the new rules regarding visa services and citizenship.
  • Hospitals and medical institutions face revised reporting requirements under the updated regulations.

The Union home ministry has updated the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, requiring foreigners staying in India beyond 180 days to register before their visa expires.

Key Changes to Foreigner Registration Rules

The new provision, notified on Monday, will replace the previous rule that required the registration "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of arrival in India." 

"... the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, 'A' (a) in sub-rule (1), 'A' (i) in the third proviso, for the words "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India", the words "any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days" shall be substituted," the notification published in the gazette said.

The foreigners on a visa for more than 180 days with a stipulation that "each stay shall not exceed 180 days" and who wish to stay in India beyond that period on any single occasion or in the aggregate in a calendar year shall have to register "anytime before the expiry of 180 days". The new rule has now made it clear that such registration will now be granted "only in emergent circumstances".

Relief for Children of Foreign Parents

The new rules also provide slight relief to children born to parents where either or both parents are foreigners.

Previous rules stipulated that upon the birth of the child in such cases, parents had to electronically intimate the registration officer within 30 days for availing visa services, including the grant of new visa and exit permission on the designated online portal or the mobile application.

According to the notification, this sub-rule shall not apply in cases wherein either of the parents is an Indian citizen and such parent wishes to retain the Indian citizenship of the child.

It, however, says that if the child acquires citizenship of a foreign country while in India at a later stage, either of the parents shall intimate the position to the registration officer within thirty days of acquiring the citizenship of the foreign country by the child.

Revised Reporting for Medical Institutions

The notification also revises provisions relating to reporting requirements and administrative procedures for every hospital, nursing home or any other medical institution providing medical, lodging or sleeping facility in their premises.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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