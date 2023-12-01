News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Putting all-out efforts to bring back Indians from Qatar: Navy Chief

Putting all-out efforts to bring back Indians from Qatar: Navy Chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 01, 2023 14:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said the government is putting all-out efforts to bring back eight former naval personnel from Qatar, who were handed death sentence by a Qatari court.

"We are working closely to ensure that their interests are looked after," Admiral Kumar said at a media briefing.

"The government of India is putting all-out efforts to ensure they are brought back," he said.

The Indian nationals were on October 26 given death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

 

An appeal has already been filed against the death sentence and a higher court in Qatar has already admitted the plea.

The appeal has been filed by the legal team of the detained Indian nationals.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage.

Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month said that it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

All of the former Navy officers had "unblemished stints" of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions, including that of instructors in the force, former military officials had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Securing release of ex navy men will be tough'
'Securing release of ex navy men will be tough'
Bring them back, Qatari detainees' kin urge govt
Bring them back, Qatari detainees' kin urge govt
Appeal process still on in Qatar death row case: Govt
Appeal process still on in Qatar death row case: Govt
BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit to end...: NCP leader
BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit to end...: NCP leader
4th T20I Raipur Stadium Has No Power
4th T20I Raipur Stadium Has No Power
Spot-fixer Salman Butt in PCB's selection panel
Spot-fixer Salman Butt in PCB's selection panel
Independent directors of Raymond monitoring situation
Independent directors of Raymond monitoring situation
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'India can secure release of naval officers'

'India can secure release of naval officers'

Qatari court accepts appeal on Indians' hanging

Qatari court accepts appeal on Indians' hanging

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances