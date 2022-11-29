News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt limits pre-matric scholarship to class 9-10, hitting SC/ST/OBC, minorities

Govt limits pre-matric scholarship to class 9-10, hitting SC/ST/OBC, minorities

Source: PTI
November 29, 2022 18:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stating that RTE covers compulsory education up to class 8th for all students, the government has now limited its pre-matric scholarship scheme meant for backward and minority communities to students of class 9th and 10th.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

Earlier, the pre-matric scholarship used to cover education for grades 1 to 8 also belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.

The government, in a notice, justified its decision by underlining that the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, makes it obligatory for the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (classes I to VIII) to each and every child.

 

"Accordingly only students studying in classes IX and X are covered under the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the ministry of social justice & empowerment and the ministry of tribal affairs. Likewise from 2022-23, the coverage under the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the ministry of minority affairs shall also be for classes IX and X only," the notice said.

The institute nodal officer (INO)/district nodal officer (DNO)/state nodal officer (SNO) have been asked to verify the applications only for classes IX and X under the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the ministry of minority affairs.

The decision has drawn a sharp reaction from political parties.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said, for decades, children from SC/ST backgrounds have been getting scholarships from classes 1 to 8 but the government from 2022-23 has stopped the scholarship which is a "conspiracy" against the poor.

"The BJP has been continuously doing such things for the past eight years whether it was cutting the budget of SC/ST/OBC and minorities or it was about atrocities against them or ending their welfare schemes and now this. We do not accept this. We will run a movement against it. Immediately take back this decision," he said.

BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali claimed that the government has found a new way to keep these poor children away from education by stopping the scholarship given to minority students (class 1-8).

"Yes, don't forget that educated children take the country forward irrespective of the community they belong to," Ali tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IIT fee doubled; waiver for SC/ST, disabled, poor
IIT fee doubled; waiver for SC/ST, disabled, poor
Karnataka: Dalits held captive, tortured; 1 booked
Karnataka: Dalits held captive, tortured; 1 booked
Supreme Court refuses to stay its order on SC/ST Act
Supreme Court refuses to stay its order on SC/ST Act
Campaigning ends in Gujarat, over to voters on Dec 1
Campaigning ends in Gujarat, over to voters on Dec 1
Already-qualified France will not take Tunisia lightly
Already-qualified France will not take Tunisia lightly
'Kashmir Files' debate will boost ties: Israeli envoy
'Kashmir Files' debate will boost ties: Israeli envoy
PIX: Arjun Rampal Hits 50!
PIX: Arjun Rampal Hits 50!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Centre mulling revising scholarship norms for SC students

Centre mulling revising scholarship norms for SC students

What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured

What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances