Govt identifies households with dual LPG, PNG connections

The Indian government is cracking down on households with both LPG and PNG connections to prevent misuse of subsidies and address energy supply concerns.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Government identifies households with both LPG and PNG connections to enforce a ban on dual ownership.

The move aims to curb misuse of subsidised LPG and better target subsidies amid global energy supply disruptions.

Over 43,000 LPG users with PNG connections have already surrendered their LPG connections.

The government has stopped issuing fresh LPG connections due to the availability crisis.

The government is identifying households with both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) connections as it enforces an order prohibiting dual ownership, aiming to curb misuse and better target subsidies.

Why Dual Gas Connections Are Being Scrutinised

The government had last month barred households with piped cooking gas (called PNG) connections from retaining or obtaining subsidised domestic LPG connections.

In a notification issued on March 14, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, under the Essential Commodities Act, making it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections.

This was done with a view to accelerating PNG rollout to ease pressure on cooking gas supplies amid global energy supply disruptions.

The amended order also prohibits government oil companies and their distributors from providing domestic LPG connections or refilling cylinders for consumers who already have a PNG supply.

Progress On Surrendering Dual Connections

"Assessment is being done as to how many have dual connections," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at an inter-ministerial press briefing on developments in West Asia.

So far, more than 43,000 LPG users, also having PNG connections, have surrendered their LPG connections, she said.

This 'is a low number. We expect it to be more'.

The government last month issued an order which said, "No person having a piped natural gas (PNG) connection and also having a domestic LPG connection shall retain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors. Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection."

Those having PNG connections have also been barred from obtaining a domestic LPG connection.

For government oil companies, the order prohibited them from 'providing a domestic LPG connection, and/or supplying domestic LPG cylinder refills to a consumer who already owns a PNG connection'.

Impact Of Global Conflicts On India's Energy Supply

The move is aimed at prioritising LPG supplies for households that do not have access to piped gas.

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas and 60 per cent of its LPG needs.

Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, more than half of India's crude imports, about 30 per cent of gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG imports came from West Asian countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Gulf energy supplies.

While India has partly offset crude supply disruptions by sourcing oil from countries, including Russia, gas supplies have been curtailed to industrial users and LPG availability to commercial establishments, such as hotels and restaurants, has been reduced.

The government has also stopped issuing fresh LPG connections in view of the availability crisis.