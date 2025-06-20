Govt holds safety review after Air India crash, flight disruptions

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of safety measures, passenger services, and airline performance in the wake of recent flight rescheduling due to multiple factors, such as post-accident checks and closing of certain airspaces amid geopolitical tension, an official release said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The ministry also said it remains committed to full transparency relating to the ongoing investigation and will follow all mandated protocols and norms in the larger interest of the highest standards of passenger Safety and convenience.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the London-bound Air India flight AI171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died, along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex in the Meghaninagar area of the city shortly after its take-off.

At the meeting, conducted virtually to review ground-level preparedness and passenger support mechanisms with all airport directors and chaired by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, a close liaison with airlines was emphasised to ensure passenger issues are addressed swiftly, the release said.

Naidu also held a high-level meeting with the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, it said.

At the comprehensive review meeting, it was also directed that availability of food, drinking water, and adequate seating facilities at terminals must be ensured, particularly during flight delays or congestion and that sufficient personnel must be deployed at key touch points to manage passenger grievances proactively, it added.

The airport directors were requested to extend all possible assistance to airlines facing operational disruptions, including gate reassignments and logistical support, it said, adding that to maintain a safe and secure airport environment, they were directed to reinforce wildlife hazard management, including the deterrence of birds and stray animals.

During the meeting, it was noted that due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, enhanced safety checks, and a ban on night flying in Europe, Air India is facing reduced aircraft availability.

As a result, Air India will temporarily scale down operations, restructure flights, and announce changes through the media, it said.

Affected passengers will be rebooked or offered full refunds, while Air India was urged to strengthen their ground-level coordination at airports, improve communication with passengers regarding cancellations/delays, and ensure that customer service teams are sensitised and equipped to handle increased passenger concerns with empathy and clarity, the release said.

The government also said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has commenced a formal inquiry into the Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad.

The AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies, it said, adding that key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway.

A multi-disciplinary team from AAIB commenced the investigation on June 12, 2025.

A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site on June 13, and another set was found on June 16.

This model of aircraft (Boeing 787-800) has two black box sets, it said.

The release also said that meetings were also held with the senior management of Spice Jet, Indigo and Akasa on June 18 and 19, during which the minister reviewed the fleet performance, safety oversight, passengers experience and convenience, and the airline communication strategy.