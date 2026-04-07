Govt doubles daily quota of 5kg LPG cylinders for migrant workers

To ensure stable fuel supplies amid global tensions, India has doubled the daily LPG quota for migrant workers, prioritising household cooking gas and addressing accessibility issues.

IMAGE: Anxious customers wait for LPG cylinders outside an agency in Bhoiwada, central Mumbai, March 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points This decision prioritises household cooking gas amid global energy supply disruptions.

Migrant workers can access 5-kg LPG cylinders with a simple identity card, without needing address proof.

The government has increased commercial LPG allocation and is cracking down on hoarding and black marketing.

Citizens are urged to avoid panic buying as fuel supplies are stable, and the government is taking measures to ensure domestic availability.

The government has doubled the daily quota of market-priced 5-kg LPG cylinders for migrant workers as part of a broader push to stabilise fuel supplies amid disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Unlike the subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders that are used in household kitchens for cooking, the 5-kg bottles are priced at market rates. A 5-kg cylinder costs Rs 549 in Delhi as against the Rs 913 price for a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder.

The 5-kg cylinders are available across-the-counter at LPG distributorships on production of a simple identity card (no address proof needed). Regular domestic connections are given after a complete KYC.

With the war in West Asia disrupting energy supplies, the government has prioritised cooking gas supply to households as the cost of commercial users, who were initially given only 20 per cent of their requirement and in steps raised to 70 per cent.

Migrant workers mostly do not have regular cooking gas connections. To ease their burden, the government has now made available higher numbers of 5-kg cylinders.

At a news briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government vide letter dated April 6 has conveyed that daily quantity of 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders in each state available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on the average daily supply (number of such cylinders) during March 2-3.

She said in February, 77,000 kg FTL cylinders were sold and the sale on March 2-3 was higher than that.

Since March 23, about 7.8 lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders have been sold, she said, adding that on Monday more than 1.06 lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders were sold across the country.

Crackdown on hoarding and black marketing

The government has also increased commercial LPG allocation to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels and stepped up enforcement, with over 4,300 raids conducted to curb hoarding and black marketing.

She urged citizens to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG, stressing that adequate stocks are available and retail outlets are operating normally.

Supplies of LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) have been prioritised for households and critical sectors such as hospitals, while refinery output has been ramped up and alternative fuels promoted.

Natural gas supplies to priority segments, including domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and transport CNG, remain fully protected, with additional allocations to fertiliser and industrial sectors. The government is also accelerating expansion of city gas networks to boost PNG adoption.

Despite a surge in global crude prices, India has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to shield consumers, while imposing export levies to ensure domestic availability.

She said fuel supplies remain stable and urged states to counter misinformation through regular public briefings.