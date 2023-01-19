News
Rediff.com  » News » Govt calls BBC documentary on 2002 riots as 'propaganda piece'

Govt calls BBC documentary on 2002 riots as 'propaganda piece'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 19, 2023 17:51 IST
India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a particular 'discredited narrative'.

IMAGE: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.

 

The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling 'this narrative' again.

"It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
