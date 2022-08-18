News
Rediff.com  » News » 8 YouTube channels blocked for spreading disinformation against India

8 YouTube channels blocked for spreading disinformation against India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 18, 2022 13:29 IST
The government on Thursday ordered blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views; and 85.73 lakh subscribers and the content was being monetised, an official statement said.

The channels that were blocked under the Information Technology Rules-2021 include seven Indian news channels.

 

The blocked YouTube channels made false claims such as demolition of religious structures by the Government of India, ban on celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, an official statement said.

'Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country,' it said.

It said the YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir.

'The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States,' the statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
