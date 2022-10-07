News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt asks CJI Lalit to name his successor: Sources

Govt asks CJI Lalit to name his successor: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2022 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor, sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, along with Justice D Y Chandrachud, the senior-most SC judge after him. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The letter was sent on Friday morning, they said.

As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

 

Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8.

Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.

Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CJI gets emotional recalling his Nagpur days
CJI gets emotional recalling his Nagpur days
CJI rejects reports on rift among judges over listing
CJI rejects reports on rift among judges over listing
Justice Lalit ruled on instant talaq, skin-to-skin
Justice Lalit ruled on instant talaq, skin-to-skin
Hearing Loss in Your 20s? 12 Reasons
Hearing Loss in Your 20s? 12 Reasons
Delhi excise policy: ED raids in 3 states underway
Delhi excise policy: ED raids in 3 states underway
Sajid Khan To Be Evicted From Bigg Boss?
Sajid Khan To Be Evicted From Bigg Boss?
Actor Arun Bali passes away
Actor Arun Bali passes away
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will dispose of as many cases as possible: CJI Lalit

Will dispose of as many cases as possible: CJI Lalit

Justice Lalit 6th CJI to have less then 100-day tenure

Justice Lalit 6th CJI to have less then 100-day tenure

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances