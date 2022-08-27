News
Justice UU Lalit 6th CJI to have less then 100-day tenure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 27, 2022 18:20 IST
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, will be the sixth head of the Indian judiciary to have a tenure of less than 100 days.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as the Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Lalit will demit office on November 8 with a tenure of 74 days.

Supreme Court judges retire on attaining the age of 65 while high court judges retire at 62.

 

Justice Kamal Narain Singh, who was the CJI between November 25, 1991 and December 12, 1991, had a tenure of 18 days.

Justice S Rajendra Babu had a tenure of 30 days as the chief justice of India between May 2, 2004 and May 31, 2004.

Justice J C Shah had a tenure of 36 days when he was the CJI between December 17, 1970 and January 21, 1971.

Justice G B Patnaik had a 41-day tenure as the head of the Indian judiciary when he held the office of the CJI from November 8, 2002 to December 18, 2002.

Justice L M Sharma had a tenure of 86 days as the CJI when he was in office between November 18, 1992 and February 11, 1993.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
More like this

Justice Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Only 14.4 Judges Per Million Population

Only 14.4 Judges Per Million Population

