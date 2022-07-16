News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gotabaya blames Covid for Lanka's economic woes

Gotabaya blames Covid for Lanka's economic woes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 16, 2022 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"I served my motherland to the best of my ability and I will continue to do so in the future," former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said, as he defended himself in his resignation letter which was read out during a special session of Parliament on Saturday.

 

Sri Lanka's Parliament met briefly to announce the vacancy in the presidency following the resignation of Rajapaksa, who fled to the country on Wednesday after a popular uprising against him for mishandling the country's economic crisis.

The resignation letter sent by Rajapaksa from Singapore was read during the 13-minute special session.

In his resignation letter, Rajapksa, 73, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown for Sri Lanka's economic woes.

Rajapaksa said he took the best steps like trying to form an all-party government to counter the economic meltdown.

 

"I served my motherland to the best of my ability and I will continue to do so in the future," he said in the letter.

He pointed out that within 3 months of his presidency, the whole world came to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I took action to protect people from the pandemic despite being constrained by the already poor economic environment that prevailed at the time," he said.

"During 2020 and 2021 I was compelled to order lockdowns and the foreign exchange situation deteriorated. In my view, I took the best course of action by suggesting an all-party or a national government to tackle the situation," Rajapaksa said.

"I decided to resign as you indicated to me on July 9 the wish of the party leaders," he said in the letter.

"I resign with effect from July 14," the letter read.

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then landed in Singapore on Thursday after it allowed him to enter the country on a "private visit."

Singapore's Foreign Ministry said that Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rajapaksa will try everything to hold on to power'
'Rajapaksa will try everything to hold on to power'
Gotabaya's Parting Gift: A Lot Of Gas
Gotabaya's Parting Gift: A Lot Of Gas
Colombo Celebrates As Rajapaksa Quits
Colombo Celebrates As Rajapaksa Quits
3rd ODI: Should India Go Unchanged?
3rd ODI: Should India Go Unchanged?
Charges against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Cong
Charges against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Cong
Facebook vs Facebake and IPR violations in India
Facebook vs Facebake and IPR violations in India
Tech startups raise $6 bn in April-June, fintech leads
Tech startups raise $6 bn in April-June, fintech leads
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'

'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'

Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A 'war hero' detested by admirers

Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A 'war hero' detested by admirers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances