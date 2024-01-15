Gopinath Munde's photo goes missing from Mahayuti rally

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pritam Munde has objected to her late father and party stalwart Gopinath Munde's photo not finding a place on the banner at a Mahayuti rally.

IMAGE: Late BJP leader Gopinath Munde's photo was put up separately. Photograph: @dhananjay_munde/X

Addressing a joint rally of Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) on Sunday, Pritam said any programme without the photo of Gopinath Munde will not be welcomed in her constituency of Beed.

"Even 10 years after Gopinath Munde's death, his name is indispensable in state politics. His photo was not part of the protocol at this event which is not acceptable. I don't think anyone will object to photos of Gopinath Munde and Pankaja Munde," she said.

Pritam indirectly staked a claim to the Beed LS constituency for upcoming elections, claiming that allies have declared her name and she respects them. "If they say I am the candidate then it's alright," she added.