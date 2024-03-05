News
Rediff.com  » News » Google apps, Facebook, Instagram face network outage

Google apps, Facebook, Instagram face network outage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 05, 2024 23:48 IST
Many users of Gmail, YouTube and social networks Facebook and Instagram faced problems in logging into their accounts in several parts of the world, including India on Tuesday evening.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Users turned to other social network X, WhatsApp and other online portals to report network outages faced by them while connecting to Google and Meta-owned platforms.

The network outage problem across Google and Meta apps was reported around 9 PM IST, according to social media network outage tracker platform Down Detector.

"I tried it several times. But I was unable to log in to my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I doubt if it's a global cyber attack," Roboz Dotin Tech CEO Milind Raj told PTI.

 

Users complained that they have been logged out of Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, YouTube accounts.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta, Communications Director, Andy Stone said.

Team YouTube in a post on X said: 'Thanks to everyone who sent notes about loading issues with YouTube: we're on it!'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is a majority shareholder of X, took a potshot on the service outage at peer social networks.

'If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working,' Musk said in his post..

Facebookdown and cyberattack were among the top trending topics on X platform following the network outage at other social networks and Google apps.

"It's a very serious issue. Information and communication is under threat on platforms whose users are millions of Indian voters, as an opposition party we are concerned about this situation," Samajwadi Party leader and spokesperson Abbas Haider said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
