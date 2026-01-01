HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa nightclub fire: Sarpanch disqualified, panchayat secretary axed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 01, 2026 10:19 IST

The sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa village was disqualified, and the then secretary of the local panchayat was dismissed from service by the Goa government on Wednesday after they were indicted in a magisterial inquiry committee report on a nightclub fire that killed 25 people.

IMAGE: The burned remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub after a fire that killed 25 people, in Goa. Photograph: ANI Photo

In two different orders, director of Panchayat, Mahadev Araundekar, disqualified the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa, Roshan Redkar, and dismissed the then panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar from government service.

Based on the findings of the magisterial inquiry report released earlier in the day, Araundekar termed Redkar's conduct as "persistent remiss of duties."

 

"The breach of the public trust resulted in a catastrophe, causing the death of 25 people," stated the order, passed under section 50(5) of the Goa Panchayati Raj Act.

Redkar is removed from membership of the panchayat and debarred from holding any office in a panchayat for five years.

The order regarding the dismissal of the then secretary of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, Raghuvir Bagkar, stated that while the demolition order of the controversial nightclub was appealed before the Directorate of Panchayat, the (then) secretary remained absent during the hearing, resulting in staying of the demolition order.

Bagkar had been suspended earlier along with Sharmila Monteiro (then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board) and Siddhi Halarnkar (then Director of Panchayat).

The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a devastating blaze killed 25 people in the first week of December, stood in the middle of a salt pan and operated without a valid trade licence, according to the magisterial inquiry report, which was made public.

Earlier in the day, two officers of the Goa State Pollution Control Board were suspended in connection with the nightclub fire tragedy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
