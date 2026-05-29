Illegal Call Centre Busted In Goa, 26 Arrested

Goa Police have busted an illegal call centre operating from Verna Industrial Estate, arresting 26 individuals for allegedly defrauding US citizens by impersonating bank employees in a sophisticated cybercrime operation.

Key Points Goa Police dismantled an illegal call centre operating in Verna Industrial Estate.

26 individuals were arrested for allegedly defrauding US citizens by impersonating bank employees.

The accused used VPN and spoofing technology to mask their identity and location.

Authorities seized laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic accessories worth approximately Rs 55 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Police have dismantled an illegal call centre operating from the Verna Industrial Estate in South Goa and arrested 26 persons for allegedly cheating US citizens by impersonating bank employees, officials said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, a raid was conducted at a factory hub in Verna in the early hours of May 28, where the illegal setup was found to be functioning, they said.

Modus Operandi of the Call Centre Fraud

According to police, the accused targeted Americans by posing as officials of US-based banks through internet-based calling systems. They allegedly duped victims by persuading them to transfer money under false pretences, often through gift cards.

All 26 accused, hailing from various states including Nagaland, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, were residing in rented accommodation at Sancoale in South Goa, police said.

Seizure of Equipment and Technology Used

During the operation, authorities seized 145 laptops, 45 mobile phones, routers, headphones and other electronic accessories used in the alleged fraud. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 55 lakh.

Police said the accused used VPN-based calling and spoofing technology to mask their identity and location while contacting victims abroad.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

A local court on Thursday remanded all the accused in police custody for two days. Officials said further investigation is underway to identify the others involved in the racket.

Police have urged the public to contact the national cybercrime helpline '1930' or approach the nearest police station in case of suspicious activity.