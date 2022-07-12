News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Goa Congress averts split for now as 10 MLAs attend meet

Goa Congress averts split for now as 10 MLAs attend meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 12, 2022 10:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ten out of the total 11 Congress MLAs in Goa attended a meeting chaired by senior leader Mukul Wasnik in Panaji as the party managed to avert a split in its fold for the time being.

Except former chief minister Digambar Kamat, all the other Congress MLAs, including Michael Lobo, were on Monday night present in the meeting which went on for over two hours at the state party headquarters.

Congress Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and state party president Amit Patkar were also present during the meeting.

Wasnik claimed some people with “bad intentions” were trying to create a rift in the Goa Congress, but the legislators scuttled it by showing they are united.

He said during the meeting, discussions were held with the MLAs on how to work aggressively in the House and strengthen the party in the coastal state.

 

On Sunday, five Congress MLAs, including Kamat and Lobo, went incommunicado.

They, however, attended the Goa Assembly proceedings on the first day of its monsoon session on Monday and claimed there was nothing wrong and that they were with the party.

The Congress had accused Lobo and Kamat of "conspiring and hobnobbing" with the ruling BJP to engineer a split in the grand old party's legislative wing.

The party also removed Lobo from the post of leader of opposition in the 40-member Assembly.

After some of the Congress Legislature Party members did not attend a press conference called by Rao on Sunday, Patkar filed a disqualification petition against Kamat and Lobo before Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Monday.

Asked if the disqualification petition would be withdrawn, Wasnik said, "You don't ask all questions now, let us keep something for later.”

After the meeting on Monday night, Lobo told reporters that he was with the Congress and there was a “misunderstanding” by the party as he could not attend the press conference called on Sunday.

“All the Congress MLAs are with the party. I had told them that I didn't want to continue as the leader of opposition because I would not be able to do justice to the post,” he said.

Senior leaders like Digambar Kamat or Sankalp Amonkar can be elected as the LoP in the Assembly, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We have defeated BJP's evil designs in Goa'
'We have defeated BJP's evil designs in Goa'
Goa crisis: Cong moves 5 MLAs to undisclosed location
Goa crisis: Cong moves 5 MLAs to undisclosed location
Goa Cong seeks disqualification of 2 MLAs amid crisis
Goa Cong seeks disqualification of 2 MLAs amid crisis
Will Droupadi Murmu Be A Consensus President?
Will Droupadi Murmu Be A Consensus President?
Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy
Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy
NASA's telescope reveals 1st infrared pic of universe
NASA's telescope reveals 1st infrared pic of universe
Whither The Middle Class?
Whither The Middle Class?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Goa Cong averts crisis, dissidents say 'all is well'

Goa Cong averts crisis, dissidents say 'all is well'

'Congress is not afraid of BJP poachers'

'Congress is not afraid of BJP poachers'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances