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Another Student Suicide Rocks BITS Pilani Goa Campus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 17:53 IST

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A 26-year-old PhD student's alleged suicide at BITS Pilani Goa Campus has sparked renewed concerns about student mental health and academic pressure, marking the seventh such incident in recent times.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old PhD student at BITS Pilani Goa Campus allegedly died by suicide.
  • This is the seventh student suicide at the BITS Pilani Vasco campus in the last 18 months.
  • A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the student's flat.
  • The Goa legislative assembly discussed six student suicides at the campus since December 2024.
  • The incidents have raised concerns about academic pressure and mental health support for students.

A 26-year-old student hailing from Kerala and doing PhD in BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa Campus in Vasco allegedly died by suicide at his rented flat located behind the institute, police said on Wednesday.

Rising Concerns Over Student Suicides

In the last one-and-a-half years, this is the seventh case of a student of a BITS Pilani Vasco campus committing suicide, sources said, adding that in earlier six incidents, the students had ended life within the campus.

 

Arjun Sabu, a second-year PhD student at the institute, was found hanging late Tuesday night, they said.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site, though its contents have not yet been officially disclosed yet, the police said.

Investigation and Response

The police have launched an investigation and are trying to find out the circumstances leading to his death.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

The latest incident comes amid growing concern over incidents of suicide by students reported at the BITS Pilani Goa campus over the past two years.

Legislative Discussion on Student Mental Health

In March this year, the Goa legislative assembly was told that since December 2024, six students committed suicide at different points of time on the BITS Pilani campus in Vasco, triggering a debate over academic pressure and mental health support.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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