Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Modi dedicated the Vizhinjam international deepwater multipurpose seaport to the nation.

This ambitious Kerala government project has been developed in tandem with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

IMAGE: Gautambhai felicitates Narendrabhai, here and below, in Thiruvananthapuram, May 2, 2025. Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff