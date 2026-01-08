HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Gauri Lankesh murder accused contesting Maha civic polls

Gauri Lankesh murder accused contesting Maha civic polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2026 23:40 IST

x

An accused in the sensational murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh is contesting the January 15 Jalna Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra as an independent candidate.

IMAGE: Journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017.

Shrikant Pangarkar is in the fray from ward 13. His opponents are candidates from the BJP and several other parties, though the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has not fielded a contestant.

Incidentally, ahead of the November 2024 assembly elections, Pangarkar had joined the Shiv Sena. However, following an outcry, Shinde kept his induction into the party in abeyance.

 

Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017, a murder that made national headlines, triggering a fierce debate over liberalism, secularism and communalism in the backdrop of the political change in the country since 2014.

Pangarkar was a member of the Jalna municipal council from the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006. He joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti after the Shiv Sena denied him a ticket in 2011.

He was also arrested in August 2018 by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the seizure of crude bombs and weapons from different parts of the state. Pangarkar was booked under the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the time.

He was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024 in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'
'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'
BJP drops candidate after video on Fadnavis surfaces
BJP drops candidate after video on Fadnavis surfaces
Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out
Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out
He'll be in big trouble: BJP hits back at ally Ajit Pawar
He'll be in big trouble: BJP hits back at ally Ajit Pawar
Denied tickets, Nagpur BJP leaders rebel against party
Denied tickets, Nagpur BJP leaders rebel against party

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Special Cold-Wave Arrangements for Wildlife at Nahargarh Park3:22

Special Cold-Wave Arrangements for Wildlife at Nahargarh...

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers3:06

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers

Chitrangda Makes a Chic Style Statement in Mumbai1:49

Chitrangda Makes a Chic Style Statement in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO