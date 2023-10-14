Garba song written by Modi released ahead of Navratri

A music video based on a Garba song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released on Saturday, ahead of Navratri festivities.

The 190-second song released today was penned by the prime minister years ago, Modi wrote on X.

Titled Garbo, the song voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Modi also said he has written a new Garba song over the last few days and will share it with people during Navratri.

He thanked artistes Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for the musical rendition of another Garba song that he had penned years ago.

"Thank you Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories," Modi said on X.

"I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," he added.

The Navratri festival begins on October 15 and Garba is a form of Gujarati dance that is usually performed during the nine-day festivities.

Modi's post came in response to Bhanushali, who shared the rendition on X.

"Dear Narendra Modi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. Jjust Music helped us bring this song and video to life," she said.

With inputs from PTI