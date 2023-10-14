News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Garba song written by Modi released ahead of Navratri

Garba song written by Modi released ahead of Navratri

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 14, 2023 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A music video based on a Garba song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released on Saturday, ahead of Navratri festivities.

The 190-second song released today was penned by the prime minister years ago, Modi wrote on X.

Titled Garbo, the song voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Modi also said he has written a new Garba song over the last few days and will share it with people during Navratri.

 

He thanked artistes Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for the musical rendition of another Garba song that he had penned years ago.

"Thank you Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories," Modi said on X.

"I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," he added.

The Navratri festival begins on October 15 and Garba is a form of Gujarati dance that is usually performed during the nine-day festivities.

Modi's post came in response to Bhanushali, who shared the rendition on X.

"Dear Narendra Modi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. Jjust Music helped us bring this song and video to life," she said.

With inputs from PTI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Ever Seen Modi In A Kilt?
Ever Seen Modi In A Kilt?
Modi jackets or Nehru jackets? Company that makes them clarifies
Modi jackets or Nehru jackets? Company that makes them clarifies
Eye On 2024: Modi's Foreign Visits
Eye On 2024: Modi's Foreign Visits
ICC World Cup PIX: Rohit keeps the board ticking
ICC World Cup PIX: Rohit keeps the board ticking
How Kuldeep Yadav outsmarted Pakistan's batters
How Kuldeep Yadav outsmarted Pakistan's batters
Can England better net run rate against Afghanistan?
Can England better net run rate against Afghanistan?
Will India host the World Athletics C'ships 2027?
Will India host the World Athletics C'ships 2027?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi, the Winter Fashionista

Modi, the Winter Fashionista

PM Modi a versatile genius: Justice Mishra

PM Modi a versatile genius: Justice Mishra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances