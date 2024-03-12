News
Rediff.com  » News » Gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with 'Madam Minz'

Gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with 'Madam Minz'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 12, 2024 15:07 IST
Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi on Tuesday tied the knot with "history-sheeter" Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' amid heavy police deployment in Delhi.

IMAGE: 'History-sheeter' Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' arrives for her wedding in New Delhi. Photograph: Screen grab

Choudhary arrived at the wedding venue from Haryana's Sonipat in an SUV.

Police made heavy security arrangements in and around the banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, which has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000.

 

The Delhi Police made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster's notoriety and his previous record, according to sources.

Once a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head, Sandeep from Sonipat got a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court. 

Choudhary also faces several criminal charges. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
