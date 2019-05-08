Gandhi family used INS Viraat as 'personal taxi': PM

May 08, 2019 22:01 IST

In a sensational charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing his first poll rally in Delhi ahead of the May 12 elections for seven seats, Modi alleged that the Congress insulted the warship by using it for vacations of Gandhi family.

Modi's attack on the late prime minister comes close on the heels of his allegation that Gandhi died as a "brashtachari no 1".

The then government led by Gandhi and the Navy hosted his family, including in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, Modi claimed, adding that when a family becomes supreme, the country's security is at stake.

"INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," Modi said.

He also claimed that after picking up the Gandhi family, INS Viraat halted at an island for 10 days.

"Rajiv Gandhi was accompanied by his in-laws who had come from Italy. Question is whether the security of the country was not compromised by taking foreigners onboard a warship," he asked.

Aircraft carrier INS Viraat was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. After nearly 30 years of service, it was decommissioned in 2016.

IMAGE: PM Modi with BJP's candidates from Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an apparent attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, Modi said that they supported the 'tukde-tukde' gang and brought the "nakampanthi" model of governance to the national capital.

"Delhi has seen 'nakampanthi' model of governance. People had come to change the country, but they themselves. They supported 'tukde tukde' gang and strengthened India's enemies," he said, without naming the AAP.

Explaining the term 'Nakampanthi', which he used in reference to the AAP government, Modi said it means "not allowing Centre's Ayushmaan Bharat in Delhi hospitals".

He said the BJP has reduced pollution and traffic jam in Delhi by building eastern and western peripherals.

"Inflation was always an important poll issue, but now opposition is not able to corner government on this," he added.

The BJP began using "tukde tukde" gang to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.