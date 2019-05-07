EC gives clean chit to PM over Bhrashtachari remark against Rajiv Gandhi

Last updated on: May 07, 2019 23:58 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'Bhrashtachari No 1' remark against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, which the Congress party had termed as the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"The speech mentioned in this complaint has been examined with a view to identifying instances of violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in the Election Commission of India instructions. The case is, therefore, disposed of," EC sources said.

On May 6, a delegation of senior Congress leaders including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and Salman Khurshid had met officials of the Election Commission and apprised the poll panel of their objection to the statement made by Prime Minister Modi against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, Prime Minister Modi had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1."