News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » G20 Summit going well: Biden on Xi's absence

G20 Summit going well: Biden on Xi's absence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2023 21:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday said it would have been nice to have China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit, but it was "going well".

IMAGE: United States President Joe Biden during the PGII and India Middle East Europe connectivity corridor launch event, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Biden was responding to questions from the American media accompanying him on his visit to India for the G20 Summit.

"It would be nice to have him here but no the summit is going well," the US President said in response to questions on whether Xi's absence had impacted the G20 Leaders Summit.

 

Asked about Xi's absence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was for every country to decide at what level they would be represented at such Summits and no one should overly read meanings into it.

"What I think is important is what is the position which that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes," he said.

Jaishankar said China was very supportive of the various outcomes of the G20 Summit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi: Tibetans protest Chinese participation in G20
Delhi: Tibetans protest Chinese participation in G20
Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine
Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine
India's G20 Presidency Is Largest Ever
India's G20 Presidency Is Largest Ever
Pakistan's unchanged XI set to conquer India
Pakistan's unchanged XI set to conquer India
Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?
Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?
READ: Key highlights of G20 New Delhi declaration
READ: Key highlights of G20 New Delhi declaration
Kin of mob lynching victims to get compensation in MP
Kin of mob lynching victims to get compensation in MP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

If China wants to play spoiler at G20 meet, then...: US

If China wants to play spoiler at G20 meet, then...: US

'Should we welcome Chinese premier at G20?'

'Should we welcome Chinese premier at G20?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances