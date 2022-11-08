Modi unveils logo, theme website of India's G20 presidency

India's upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for the country in its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Courtesy PIB

Modi made the remarks after unveiling the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency during an online event.

India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

In his remarks, Modi delved into India's development journey and said all governments and people contributed in their own way in taking India forward after the Independence.

He also said that India can show the world that the scope of conflict can come to an end when democracy becomes a culture.

The prime minister also said that development and the environment (Pragati and Prakriti) can walk together while emphasising sustainable development.

"It is a matter of pride for all Indians; it will bring greater glory for all Indians," Modi said on India's upcoming presidency of G20.

The logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency reflected the country's "message and overarching priorities" to the world.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 summit is taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali and Modi is set to be among top leaders attending it.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.