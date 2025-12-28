HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » From Pench to Nashik: A vulture's 750 km Maha journey

From Pench to Nashik: A vulture's 750 km Maha journey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2025 16:44 IST

x

A long-billed vulture named J132 that was released in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve earlier this month has travelled nearly 750 km in 17 days and reached close to Anjaneri hills near Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The vulture was released on December 11 as part of a conservation programme jointly run by the state forest department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), whose researchers said the bird reached a location about 38 kilometres from Anjaneri on December 27.

It followed a route covering Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Washim, Buldhana, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts before entering Nashik region, these researchers added.

 

Officials said the final destination of the tracked vulture has been kept confidential to ensure its safety.

"The bird roosts in the evening, feeds in the morning and then flies to the next location. Activity data suggests it has had at least two full meals during its journey," BNHS researcher Manan Singh said.

The vulture is part of the second batch of captively bred birds released in Pench.

A total of 14 vultures were brought from Pinjore in Haryana to a specially created pre-release aviary in Pench Tiger Reserve in April 2025 and were trained for eight months to survive in the wild.

These included eight white-rumped vultures and five long-billed vultures, all fitted with GPS tags to monitor their movements.

After acclimatisation and training, the birds were released on December 11 by Maharashtra Chief Wildlife Warden Sreenivas Reddy and BNHS president Praveen Pardeshi.

From December 12 to 15, all the released vultures were observed feeding along with wild vultures in Pench, officials said.

While the white-rumped vultures have largely remained around the Pench area, the long-billed vultures have begun exploring wider regions, they added.

Apart from J132, another long-billed vulture -- LBV AB 1 from the same batch has reached Dhanora in Gadchiroli district, a known vulture habitat, the officials informed.

"The released vultures are fitted with GPS transmitters, which would help in long-term scientific monitoring of movement, habitat use and survival of the released birds. The journey of J132 has generated significant interest among the birding community. Monitoring will continue to strengthen vulture conservation efforts in central India," BNHS director Kishor Rithe said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Shrinivas Reddy said similar tagging operations have also been completed in Melghat and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserves, where vultures would be released soon.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tiger diaries: Wild cat on the prowl
Tiger diaries: Wild cat on the prowl
Why India Is A Hub Of Illegal Wildlife Trade
Why India Is A Hub Of Illegal Wildlife Trade
'Sharks At High Risk Of Extinction'
'Sharks At High Risk Of Extinction'
The Man Who Captures Vultures On Camera
The Man Who Captures Vultures On Camera
IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing
IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Dense Fog Leads to Poor Visibility at IGI Airport Runway in Delhi1:05

Dense Fog Leads to Poor Visibility at IGI Airport Runway...

Cold Wave Grips Haryana, Karnal Wakes Up Under Dense Fog2:34

Cold Wave Grips Haryana, Karnal Wakes Up Under Dense Fog

Salman Khan Spotted Cycling at His Farmhouse at Night1:11

Salman Khan Spotted Cycling at His Farmhouse at Night

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO