Rediff.com  » News » Fresh firing heard in Manipur during the night

Fresh firing heard in Manipur during the night

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 21, 2023 11:30 IST
Intermittent firing has been reported from two places in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: People from Manipur stage a protest over the ongoing violence in the state, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard at 11.45 pm on Tuesday before it fell silent, at Thangjing in Manipur East, they said.

 

Sporadic firing was also reported from Geljang and Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

"Between 8 pm and 9.30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km," an official said.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
An Interview About Manipur You Must Read
'Peace can return to Manipur'
Manipur: Distant Outpost Full Of Promise
$2.7-bn Micron's chip plant seen to create 5,000 jobs
No partner more consequential than India: US envoy
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
Mumbaikars Celebrate Yoga Day
