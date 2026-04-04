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Ganjam District Offers Free Coaching for UPSC and OPSC Exams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 04, 2026 19:53 IST

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Aspiring civil servants in Odisha's Ganjam district now have access to free UPSC and OPSC coaching, thanks to a new initiative by the local administration to nurture talent and promote success in competitive exams.

Key Points

  • Ganjam district administration in Odisha has launched free coaching centres for UPSC and OPSC aspirants.
  • A total of 170 aspirants, including 85 women, will receive free coaching across three centres.
  • Candidates were selected through an entrance examination to ensure merit-based access to the coaching.
  • The district administration has partnered with a New Delhi-based coaching centre to provide quality instruction.
  • Serving and retired IAS, IPS, and other senior officers will contribute to the coaching program.

The district administration of Ganjam in Odisha opened a free coaching centre at Berhampur on Saturday for aspirants preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) examinations, officials said.

Two other similar coaching centres will be inaugurated at Bhanjanagar and Chhatrapur in the district next week, they said.

 

Coaching will be provided to 170 aspirants, 85 of them women, in the three centres.

The candidates who will be provided free coaching have been selected through an entrance examination, the officials said.

The district administration has also signed an MoU with a New Delhi-based coaching centre in this regard, they said.

Expert Guidance for Civil Service Aspirants

The IAS, IPS and senior officers working in the district, and some retired officers, will also impart coaching to the aspirants.

"The vision of 'Lakshya Niketan' is to create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem in the district to nurture talent, empower youth and produce competent people who excel in civil services and other competitive exams," Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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