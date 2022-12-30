News
Fraudsters Shift Focus To Card, Net Transactions

Fraudsters Shift Focus To Card, Net Transactions

By Subrata Panda/Business Standard
December 30, 2022 08:40 IST
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The average amount of fraud -- defined as the total amount involved in frauds divided by number of frauds -- decreased substantially during 2021-2022, data from the Reserve Bank of India's Trend and Progress Report shows.

In terms of the number of frauds, the modus operandi seems to have shifted to card or Internet-based transactions.

Cash frauds are on the rise as well, the report said.

Even the total amount has gone down during this period and in the first six months of 2022-2023, it seems to have decreased further.

However, the number of instances of frauds seems to be on the rise.

Based on the date of occurrence, advances-related frauds formed the biggest chunk before 2019-2020.

The number of fraud cases reported by private banks outnumbered those by public sector banks for the second consecutive year in 2021-2022.

In terms of the amount involved, the share of PSBs was 66.7 per cent in 2021-2022, compared with 59.4 per cent the previous year.

Subrata Panda/Business Standard
