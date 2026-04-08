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Home  » News » Restaurant Owners Arrested for Alleged Beef Biryani Sales in Prayagraj

Restaurant Owners Arrested for Alleged Beef Biryani Sales in Prayagraj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 23:55 IST

Four individuals were arrested in Prayagraj after being accused of serving beef biryani at their restaurant, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about food safety and religious laws.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four individuals have been arrested in Prayagraj for allegedly serving beef biryani at a restaurant.
  • A complaint was filed alleging the restaurant was selling biryani made with beef.
  • The accused face charges under the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.
  • Meat samples have been sent to a laboratory to determine if it is beef.
  • Police are conducting further investigations into the alleged beef biryani case in Prayagraj.

A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly serving biryani prepared with beef at a restaurant in the city, police said on Wednesday, adding that all the accused have been arrested.

The case pertains to a restaurant located at a food court in Roshan Bagh under the Khuldabad police station area.

 

Based on a complaint filed by Lal Mani Tiwari, an FIR was lodged on Monday against Mohammad Zaid, Mijjan, Ayan and Samsul Laka under relevant sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

According to the complaint, Tiwari alleged that he had been receiving information for several days that biryani made with beef was being sold at the restaurant located on the second floor of the food court. He claimed that his associates visited the outlet for confirmation.

The complaint further alleged that when Tiwari visited the restaurant and questioned the operator about selling beef, he was abused and threatened with death, following which he informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said all four named accused have been arrested. He added that the meat recovered from their possession has been sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether it is beef or meat of some other animal.

Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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