Foundation-laying of 'Babri Masjid': High alert in Murshidabad

A day ahead of a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a proposed mosque -- modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid -- at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad, security has been tightened in the locality on Friday with deployment of additional forces, officials said.

The area has been placed under a 'high security' zone, with the police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and BSF units being mobilised, they said.

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir proposed to build a mosque in the locality, and its foundation-laying ceremony is scheduled on December 6, which marks the anniversary of the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid.

RAF personnel reached Rejinagar earlier in the day and were stationed at a local school before final deployment, an official said, adding that reinforcements have also been made from Krishnanagar and Berhampore.

The central forces conducted route marches and were seen patrolling areas near the proposed mosque construction site, he said.

The suspended TMC MLA told the administration that his volunteers would be present on the ground and expressed confidence that the programme would pass off peacefully.

Kabir, who was seen monitoring stage preparations at Rejinagar, submitted a formal request, seeking permission for the programme, but an official said the administration has not yet approved.

Kabir, who has hogged the limelight in the past with controversial statements on matters, including the party's internal affairs, was suspended by the Trinamool Congress on Thursday for indulging in what it termed 'communal politics'.

The suspended leader subsequently announced his decision to resign as MLA and launch his own party later this month.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday urged the people of West Bengal to remain calm and not to be swayed by provocative statements and rumours.

Bose has urged the state government to take all necessary action to ensure that there is no disturbance anywhere and law and order is maintained, according to a post on X by the Lok Bhavan.

He has also directed the Lok Bhavan to create an 'Access Point Cell' which shall be functional 24x7, starting immediately. It will be headed by retired IAS officer SK Pattanayak.

'People are free to contact Lok Bhavan ACCESS POINT CELL over phone or email and report any untoward incident or threats or intimidation or report any provocative statements being made by anybody,' the post said, adding that the governor will be concurrently monitoring the entire situation.

The Governor is confident that the state government will take all necessary action to ensure that there is no threat to law and order, it said.

The Access Point Cell can be reached at 033-22001641, 9289010682, 9995251155, 9480813891, or osd2w.b.governor@gmail.com.