Home  » News » Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
August 05, 2025 14:21 IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik has died at a hospital in New Delhi after prolonged illness, his personal staff said on Tuesday. He was 79.

IMAGE: Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik. Photograph: ANI Photo

Malik, who had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career, died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

He was in the ICU of the hospital for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments, the staff said.

 

Malik had served as the 18th governor of Goa between November 3, 2019, and August 18, 2020.

Earlier, he held the gubernatorial position in Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019.

Malik had courted controversies over his statements. He had targeted the Central government over the Pulwama attack, saying the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were "fought on the bodies of our soldiers".

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
