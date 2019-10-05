News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Former Haryana Cong chief Ashok Tanwar quits

Former Haryana Cong chief Ashok Tanwar quits

October 05, 2019 14:57 IST

In a blow to Congress ahead of Haryana assembly polls, its former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the party on Saturday.

Tanwar announced his resignation on Twitter and posted a four-page resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in which he said "Congress is going through existential crises, not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradiction.

 

"I after several months of consideration tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party, which I nurtured from my sweat and blood. My fight is not personal but against the system which is destroying the grand old party," the letter said.

The reasons of his resignation are well known to all Congressmen, Tanwar said, adding that he has taken the decision after having long deliberations with party workers.

Tanwar has revolted against the party leadership alleging irregularities and corruption in ticket distribution for October 21 Haryana assembly polls and had openly protested outside the Congress chief's 10 Janpath residence on Wednesday.

He has been miffed with the party ever since he was removed as the Haryana Congress chief.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

Ahead of polls, Cong faces revolt in Maha, Haryana

Ahead of polls, Cong faces revolt in Maha, Haryana

Selja named Haryana Cong chief, Hooda to head CLP

Selja named Haryana Cong chief, Hooda to head CLP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use