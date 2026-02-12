Former Doordarshan newsreader Sarla Maheshwari dies at 71

Maheshwari was the familiar face of TV news with Salma Sultan, Minu Talwar, Shammi Narang, Geetanjali Aiyer, Neeti Ravindran and others, their very names evoking nostalgia of India's broadcasting and its evolution from black and white to colour

IMAGE: Former Doordarshan newsreader Sarla Maheshwari. Photograph: Courtesy INCKerala on X

Former Doordarshan newsreader Sarla Maheshwari, one of TV's most recognised faces in the 80s and 90s who embodied a calm far removed from the clamour of televised news bulletins today, died in New Delhi on Thursday. She was 71.

In February last year, Maheshwari had arrived at a polling booth in an ambulance and spoken of the right to vote

Kerala unit of the Congress credited her for bringing "dignity, clarity and quiet confidence to the screen"

Maheshwari was the familiar face of TV news from 1976 right up till 2005 along with Salma Sultan, Minu Talwar, Shammi Narang, Geetanjali Aiyer, Neeti Ravindran and others, their very names evoking nostalgia of India's broadcasting and its evolution from black and white to colour. The days when broadcasts were limited to a few hours a day and when there was only one channel to watch.

Her death -- first announced by co-anchor and friend Shammi Narang -- was mourned by her colleagues, friends, the Congress and just old-time viewers who recalled her quietude, poise and her distinctive 'seedha palla' sari.

"I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari...Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura," Narang posted on X and Instagram.

"A heartfelt tribute from the Doordarshan family to Smt. Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and esteemed newsreader of Doordarshan, who carved out a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified presentation. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality established deep trust in the hearts of viewers," Doordarshan National said in a post on 'X'.

In February last year, Maheshwari had arrived at a polling booth in an ambulance and spoken of the right to vote.

"I believe that voting is a right that belongs to all of us. Every citizen should step forward and cast their vote because it is a voluntary effort that must be undertaken," Maheshwari, a little frail and unwell, told PTI Videos while sitting in her car.

There were few details about her personal life or her ill health.

"Rest, dear Sarla, you suffered too long," her colleague and friend Rini Simon Khanna said.

"Sarla Maheshwari was the very definition of quiet excellence. An epitome of class, elegance, and simplicity, she carried herself with a grace that never sought attention, yet always commanded respect. With a solid academic foundation and an unshakeable commitment to integrity, she stood as a rare and reassuring presence in the world of media," Khanna wrote on Instagram.

The tributes poured in.

Another co-anchor Sheila Chaman remembered their "long chats and happy DD times".

"Sarla Maheshwari -- my dear friend & colleague, co author of my recent Book 'Doordarshan diaries' has left for her Heavenly home leaving behind her smiling face and her storyâ€¦," Chaman posted with a photograph of the two anchors.

"When you didn't have to shout on tv to be heard. Sarla Maheshwari was an enduring face of Doordarshan, a news reader whose voice was always soothing. Om Shanti," journalist Rajdeep Sardesai posted on X.

Journalist Sonal Kalra remembered her for her "simple grace and poise". "Sarla Maheshwari, popular Doordarshan news reader (at the time they were called that and not news anchors) of the 80s era died today in Delhi. She would be remembered by many for her simple grace and poise," Kalra said.

Another user, Amar Barwe, said her strength lay in "simplicity and calmness" and identity in a voice that "soothed, informed, and stayed with you".

"She belonged to a time when news had dignity. No ad breaks, no noise. People watched the news not out of habit, but because it was part of daily life, almost a quiet form of entertainment," Barwe said.

Kerala Congress credited her for bringing "dignity, clarity and quiet confidence to the screen".

"...For an entire generation that grew up watching the evening bulletin, her composed presence and simple grace became part of daily life. May she rest in peace. Om Shanti!" the party wrote on X.

All India Mahila Congress also posted on X, saying that "her demise marks the end of a golden era of television journalism".

Maheshwari was remembered for other reasons too.

While pursuing her career as a newsreader at Doordarshan, Maheshwari also taught Hindi at Delhi University's Hansraj College in the late 1970s.

V Krishnaswamy, sports writer and a former student, recalled her as a "very patient teacher".

"Around 1979, she taught Hindi in Hansraj college. Although I didn't have much personal contact with her, I remember she was a very pleasant and friendly person. There were many students who struggled with Hindi, she would be very patient with them. You could simply approach her and talk to her," he said.