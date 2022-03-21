News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Former Afghan finance minister now drives Uber in US

Former Afghan finance minister now drives Uber in US

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2022 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Khalid Payenda, who was once Afghanistan's finance minister, now makes a living in Washington, DC as an Uber driver.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KhalidPayenda/Twitter

A week before the Taliban seized Kabul, Payenda had resigned from his position after President Ashraf Ghani lashed out at him in a public meeting.

The finance minister didn't think the government was about to fall, however, he felt he had lost the Ashraf Ghani president's trust, The Washington Post reported.

Even after the months of the tragic fall of Afghanistan, the question of who was at fault still haunts Payenda.

 

Payenda shares the blame with his fellow Afghans and himself for the swift collapse of the democratically elected government.

"We didn't have the collective will to reform, to be serious," he said.

The former minister also blamed the Americans for handing the country to the Taliban and betraying the enduring values that supposedly had animated their fight. "It eats at you inside," he said.

"Right now, I don't have any place," he said.

"I don't belong here, and I don't belong there. It's a very empty feeling."

The Taliban in last August took control of Afghanistan since then country is in chaos and in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Last week, Afghanistan was listed as the world's unhappiest country for the second year in a row.

The World Happiness Report, a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, every year rates happiness with a survey of about 149 countries.

The annual report ranked Afghanistan as last among 149 countries surveyed, while Finland remained the world's happiest country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'I hope India does not give up on Afghanistan'
'I hope India does not give up on Afghanistan'
Afghanistan is done with jihad
Afghanistan is done with jihad
'India has skills to deal with the Taliban'
'India has skills to deal with the Taliban'
'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co
'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co
Court defers order on Umar Khalid's bail plea
Court defers order on Umar Khalid's bail plea
SC-appointed panel on farm laws was against repeal
SC-appointed panel on farm laws was against repeal
iPhone may now be produced at Foxconn plant from Apr
iPhone may now be produced at Foxconn plant from Apr
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How US LOST to Pakistan in Afghanistan

How US LOST to Pakistan in Afghanistan

'India needs to do much more in Afghanistan'

'India needs to do much more in Afghanistan'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances