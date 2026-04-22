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Think Tank Calls For Probe Into Fake Diabetes Drug Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 22, 2026 18:04 IST

An independent think tank is advocating for a comprehensive, multi-agency investigation into the recent discovery of a counterfeit Mounjaro injection manufacturing operation in Gurugram, highlighting the urgent need to combat fake pharmaceuticals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raimond Spekking/CC BY-SA 4.0/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raimond Spekking/CC BY-SA 4.0/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Key Points

  • Indian Police Foundation offers forensic expertise in fake Mounjaro drug case.
  • Think tank urges multi-agency investigation into Gurugram's spurious drug racket.
  • The IPF believes coordinated action can deter counterfeit pharmaceuticals in India.
  • Authorities in Gurugram unearthed a racket manufacturing fake Mounjaro injections.

An independent think tank on policing has called for a multi-agency investigation into the recent unearthing of a spurious Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection manufacturing racket in Gurugram, offering free-of-cost forensic expertise from former IPS officers and experts.

Expert Support Offered in Fake Drug Investigation

O P Singh, president and CEO of the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), told PTI that the organisation wrote to the Haryana government offering "institutional support" from its experts.

 

"A team of forensic experts led by a former Indian Police Service officer can provide specialised technical guidance in this matter. The assistance is pro bono.

Combating Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals in India

"We believe that swift, coordinated and multi-agency action in this case can not only bring the perpetrators to justice but also serve as a strong deterrent against the growing menace of counterfeit pharmaceuticals in India," Singh, a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, said.

On Tuesday, authorities in Gurugram claimed that they had unearthed a racket manufacturing and selling fake Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection - used for treating diabetes and obesity - and arrested two people.

The Indian Police Foundation is a non-profit organisation that aims to improve policing through research, training, and advocacy. Counterfeit drugs pose a significant threat to public health in India, where a large segment of the population relies on affordable medications.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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