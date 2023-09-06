News
For G20 summit, Modi has a list of dos and don'ts for his ministers

For G20 summit, Modi has a list of dos and don'ts for his ministers

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 18:26 IST
Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spelt out a set of dos and don'ts to be observed by ministers during the two-day event to ensure that the visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience, sources said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

The ministers have been asked to ditch their official vehicles and use the shuttle service to reach the Bharat Mandapam and other venues of various meetings.

At a meeting of the Union council of ministers, the prime minister also asked them to download the G20 India mobile app and make best use of its translation and other features while conversing with foreign dignitaries, officials said.

 

The G20 mobile app has an instant translation feature incorporating all Indian languages and that of G20 nations.

With nearly 40 world leaders, including those from international organisations, set to attend the summit on September 9-10, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra briefed the ministers in detail about the protocol and related matters.

Some of the ministers are expected to be ministers in waiting for the world leaders who have started arriving for the summit.

Union Minister of State for Health S P S Singh Baghel received President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his arrival in Delhi on Tuesday.

During an informal interaction before the meeting of the Union Cabinet which lasted for nearly one hour, the ministers were informed how important the summit was for India and its global image. 

Source: PTI
 
Biden tests Covid negative; to travel to India for G20
Will work with all for success of G20 summit: China
What G20 Leaders' Spouses Can Expect
'Bharat is the original name, but...'
King's Cup: Can India win without Chhetri?
'Media can't decide how long Kohli, Rohit will play'
Dahi Handi Images To Warm Your Heart
