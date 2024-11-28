News
Following gangsters' profile? Police is watching you

Following gangsters' profile? Police is watching you

Source: PTI
November 28, 2024 15:06 IST
Liking, sharing or following social media posts or profiles of gangsters and criminals can now land netizens in trouble as the Delhi police have started keeping a stern vigil on such activities, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Dawood Ibrahim.

The social media profiles of 'bad-character' elements will be continuously scanned to zero-in on them, they said.

According to the police, 'bad-character' elements are those who are arrested or apprehended multiple times for crimes they commit and were sent to jail or correctional homes, but they again involve themselves in criminal activities.

 

"We have directed all the police stations and posts in different districts of Delhi to keep a strict vigil on the social media activities of 'bad-characters', a senior police officer said.

A list will be prepared of gangsters which these 'bad-characters' are following, he said.

Police of all the 15 districts and all units like Special Cell, Crime Branch, Railways and Metro were asked to prepare a list of those criminals who are following any gangsters on social media, liking or sharing their posts on social media to know their associations with the gangsters, he said.

The officer further said that many of the 'bad-characters' were arrested in the past for posing pictures or videos with firearms on social media.

"During their interrogation, we got to know that they are doing such activities to increase followers on their social media profiles," he said.

Another officer said that the social media monitoring team of the Delhi Police will keep an eye on different profiles who are sharing videos or reels of gangsters.

Even the gangsters are looking for juveniles and young people as their potential target, the officer said.

"Local associates of the gangsters keep an eye on youths who are either posting their pictures with weapons on social media or involved in any petty crime. These associates share their profile with the gangsters; later the gangsters provide money and weapons to these youths to commit crimes," he added.

The officer suggested that parents must track their children's activities on a daily basis.

