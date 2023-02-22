News
Rediff.com  » News » Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore gets notice for song criticising Yogi

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore gets notice for song criticising Yogi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2023 13:31 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police has sent a notice to Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, known for her video 'UP Me Ka Ba', over her latest song which created 'disharmony and tension'.

IMAGE: A screenshot from the video posted by folk singer Neha Singh Rathore on Twitter. Photograph: Kind courtesy @nehafolksinger/Twitter

In the 1.09-minute video shared by Rathore on Twitter on February 16, she criticised the Yogi Adityanath government and mentioned the chief minister's name while referring to the Kanpur Dehat incident in which two women immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive.

 

The notice was sent to Rathore on Tuesday by the inspector of the Akbarpur police station in Kanpur Dehat stating that her latest video 'UP Me Ka Ba - Season 2' created 'disharmony and tension'.

'You are asked to explain within three days about the video. If your reply is found unsatisfactory, action can be taken against you under the relevant sections of IPC/CrPC,' the notice read.

Rathore also posted on her Twitter account a video of the police personnel serving the notice on her.

In the notice, Rathore has been asked to explain whether she featured in the video, whether she herself posted it on Twitter and does she manage YouTube and Twitter accounts in her name on her own.

She was also asked whether lyrics of the song was composed by her and has she verified the facts in it and whether she was aware of the effects of the words used in the song on society.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
