Police Investigate Foetus Discovery At Foxconn India Plant

Police are investigating after a foetus was found in a women's toilet at the Foxconn India factory in Devanahalli, prompting a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

IMAGE: All Photographs: Jyoti Punwani

Key Points A foetus was discovered in a women's toilet at the Foxconn India factory in Devanahalli.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including concealment of birth.

The discovery was made after a housekeeping staff member reported a blockage in the toilet.

An investigation is underway to identify those responsible for abandoning the foetus at the Foxconn facility.

Police have registered a case after an unidentified foetus was discovered in a women's toilet at the Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Private Limited premises in Devanahalli here.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Discovery of Foetus at Foxconn Facility

According to police, the incident came to light at the A41 building of the facility located in Doddagollahalli village under Vishwanathapura police station limits.

The discovery was made following a complaint filed by a company employee.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with concealment of birth by secretly disposing of the body of a child, and Section 103, which pertains to punishment for murder, if evidence later establishes intentional killing.

According to the complaint lodged by V S Krishnaraj, a senior engineer in the security department, the matter initially appeared to be a routine housekeeping issue.

Timeline of Events Leading to Discovery

On April 21 at around 9.15 pm, a housekeeping staff member noticed a blockage in the women's toilet and informed a supervisor, who then alerted a technician.

As the technician's duty shift had ended, it was decided to clear the blockage the next morning, the FIR stated, adding that the matter was also reported internally to the project manager and central security personnel.

Police said that on the morning of April 22, at around 9 am, the blockage was inspected and found to be a foetus.

"Upon inspection of the toilet, it was discovered that the blockage was actually a foetus. Immediately, the police were informed," the complainant said.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for abandoning the foetus.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections cited address concealment of birth and potential murder charges. Such cases are typically investigated by local police, who gather evidence and attempt to identify the individuals involved. The investigation will likely involve forensic analysis and interviews with employees at the Foxconn facility.