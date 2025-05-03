HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Flight searched in Lanka for 'Pahalgam terror attack suspects'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 03, 2025 17:38 IST

Sri Lankan police on Saturday searched a flight arriving in Colombo from Chennai after being tipped-off that a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack could be on board, police spokesperson said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

A statement from the national carrier SriLankan Airlines said that its flight arrived at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport from Chennai at 11:59 am and underwent a comprehensive security inspection upon arrival.

 

The search was carried out in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board, the statement said.

The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations, it added.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Indian authorities have identified five terrorists -- including three Pakistani nationals -- behind the massacre in Pahalgam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 vowed to punish the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy beyond their imagination, asserting that the country's enemies targeted not merely unarmed tourists but dared to attack India's soul.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
