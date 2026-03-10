HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Announces 'Come Early, Go Early' Initiative for Women Government Staff

Maharashtra Announces 'Come Early, Go Early' Initiative for Women Government Staff

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 16:58 IST

The Maharashtra government is empowering women employees with a new 'Come Early, Go Early' initiative, offering flexible work hours to ease commuting challenges and promote work-life balance.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Maharashtra introduces 'Come Early, Go Early' initiative, offering flexible work hours for women government employees in Mumbai to ease rush hour commutes.
  • The Maharashtra government is committed to women's holistic development, focusing on respect, opportunities, and security through various initiatives.
  • Operation Muskan and Operation Shodh have successfully traced thousands of missing children and women in Maharashtra.
  • Economic empowerment initiatives like Umed Mall and Mahalakshmi Saras provide market access for products made by women's self-help groups in Maharashtra.
  • Maharashtra government is improving support for anganwadi workers and helpers, including better infrastructure and drinking water facilities.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday announced a flexible work time initiative for women state government employees working in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Pawar said that under the "Come Early, Go Early" initiative, women employees will be allowed flexible reporting time between 9.15 am and 9.45 am, and can leave early in the evening by the same number of minutes after putting in the required number of hours of work.

 

"This decision would provide major relief to women by easing the inconvenience they face due to rush hour crowds," she said, during a special discussion in the legislative council to mark International Women's Day.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to the holistic development of women, Pawar urged members to strengthen the resolve to build a society that ensures proper respect, opportunities and security for women.

Initiatives for Women and Children

The deputy chief minister also noted that 42,594 children were traced through 14 campaigns conducted under 'Operation Muskan' between July 2015 and February 2026, while 'Operation Shodh' helped trace 5,066 women and 2,771 children.

The missing people's cells were functional in all districts, while 51 Bharosa cells had been activated to address women's issues, she said.

Technology was being increasingly used for women's safety, and systems to prevent cybercrime had been set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate and Borivali railway stations, the deputy chief minister said.

Economic Empowerment and Support

Highlighting economic empowerment initiatives for women, the deputy chief minister cited schemes such as Ladki Bahin, Namo Mahila Sakshamikaran, Lek Ladki, Annapurna and Lakhpati Didi.

She said platforms such as Umed Mall, Umed Mart and Mahalakshmi Saras had been launched to provide markets for products made by self-help groups, which are now also available on online platforms.

Pawar stated that the government was positive about improving honorarium and infrastructure for anganwadi workers and helpers, noting that drinking water facilities had been provided to 17,254 anganwadi centres.

She also noted that the state had sanctioned 180 days of maternity leave for government employees and allowed up to one year of half-pay leave after maternity leave without the need for a medical certificate.

The Maharashtra government's 4th Women's Policy had been implemented and a high-level committee set up for its effective execution, she said.

The 'Adishakti Abhiyan' was also being implemented to ensure a safer and more dignified life for rural women, prevent child marriage, create atrocity-free villages and reduce school dropout rates among girls, Pawar said.

The state government has emphasised health, education, skill development, strengthening self-help groups, special measures for women farmers and labourers and strict enforcement of laws for women's safety, she said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

L&T announces one-day paid menstrual leave
L&T announces one-day paid menstrual leave
It's time for a period of change at workplace
It's time for a period of change at workplace
These two ministries are clashing over paid maternity leave
These two ministries are clashing over paid maternity leave
Maharashtra cuts women cops' duty hours by 4 hours
Maharashtra cuts women cops' duty hours by 4 hours
Codes give more power to states to be flexible on labour laws
Codes give more power to states to be flexible on labour laws

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour0:57

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves Lok Sabha in splits0:29

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO