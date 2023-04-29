News
Rediff.com  » News » 5 women officers commissioned into artillery regiments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 29, 2023 15:27 IST
For the first time, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its artillery regiment.

IMAGE: Five women officers who were commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery pose with the Director General of Artillery (Designate) Lt Gen Adosh Kumar. Photograph: Courtesy @adgpi/Twitter

The women officers have joined the Regiment of Artillery after successfully completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday.

 

Military sources said the women officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery are Lt Mehak Saini, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Aditi Yadav and Lt Pious Mudgil.

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in 'challenging locations' near the frontier with Pakistan, the sources said.

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said.

In January, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.

The proposal was later approved by the government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Salute The First Lady Army Officer Serving At Siachen!
Should Women Fight Wars?
'Nothing wrong with women entering NDA'
1980 Russian Olympic winner held in Goa drug bust
WFI refuses to resign, says Congress backing protest
India's ties with China 'abnormal': Jaishankar
Congress has so far hurled 91 abuses at me: Modi
