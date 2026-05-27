Five Arrested After Teenager Assaulted In Aizawl

Following a violent gang assault on a teenager in Aizawl, five individuals, including two minors, have been arrested, prompting concerns from the Young Mizo Association about rising street violence.

Key Points Five individuals, including two minors, have been arrested in Aizawl following a violent gang assault on a 19-year-old.

The assault occurred near the Grand Hotel in Aizawl's Chanmari area after an altercation.

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) has expressed serious concerns about the increasing nighttime gang brawls and street disturbances in Aizawl.

YMA urges families and local branches to help maintain peace and security and report incidents to the police.

The YMA has called on the state government and law enforcement to ensure public safety and curb lawlessness.

Five people, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with a violent gang assault on a teenager, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday near the Grand Hotel in Aizawl's Chanmari area when a group of five teenagers assaulted a 19-year-old youth following an altercation, he said.

The victim was returning home, the officer said.

Legal Proceedings and Juvenile Justice

While three of the accused have been remanded for judicial custody, the other two minors were placed under the care of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), he said.

The victim admitted to the hospital was reportedly out of danger.

Community Concerns Over Public Safety

Meanwhile, sounding the alarm over deteriorating public safety, the central committee of Young Mizo Association (CYMA), voiced grave concerns regarding the recent surge in nighttime gang brawls and street disturbances across the state capital Aizawl involving youths.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state's largest and most influential civil society organisation said that Aizawl "is becoming increasingly unsafe after dark" and urged families and YMA branches across the city to play an active role in maintaining peace and security within their respective localities and help curb incidents of street violence and disorder.

Call for Government Action

The CYMA has also called upon state government and law enforcement agencies to deploy maximum effort and resources to ensure public safety and curb the escalating lawlessness in the state capital.

It further urged citizens and eyewitnesses to immediately report any instances of street violence or public disruption to the police helpline (112) or local community leaders to enable swift action.