Home  » News » First Jobs Of 9 World Leaders

First Jobs Of 9 World Leaders

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 24, 2026 13:08 IST

Before they commanded nations, commanded armies... or commanded headlines, these world leaders once led lives that were unexpectedly ordinary.

From selling tea and polishing shoes to drumming in heavy metal bands and making people laugh on stage, their journeys are a testament to people's extraordinary destinies.

PM Narendra Modi sells tea in his childhood

Photograph: Kind courtesy Government of India/Wikimedia Commons

1. Narendra Modi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began life as a tea seller in his native Gujarat. He still likes his chai -- spiced and served in a kulhad or a mud cup.

President Droupadi Murmu in Her Office

Photograph: Kind courtesy President's Secretariat/Wikimedia Commons

2. Droupadi Murmu, India

Before ascending to the country's highest office, President Droupadi Murmu shaped young minds back in her home state of Odisha as a dedicated school teacher.

USA President Donald Trump

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

3. Donald Trump, United States of America

Born with a silver spoon in his mouth and once a real estate tycoon and television personality, Trump went on to serve as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, leaving an indelible mark on American politics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Photograph: ANI Photo

4. Vladimir Putin, Russia

From his early days as a Russian intelligence agent or spy, secretive Vladimir Putin rose through the ranks to lead Russia, serving as president from 1999 to 2008 and returning to power in 2012, continuing to the present day.

China President Xi Jinping

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

5. Xi Jinping, China

Before steering China as its president for many long years, Xi Jinping was a farmer and that perhaps cultivated his resilience and grounded perspective.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Presidential Office of Ukraine/Wikimedia Commons

6. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine

Once a comedian entertaining television audiences, dapper Volodymyr Zelenskyy transitioned from the stage to the presidential palace to lead Ukraine with bravery and resolve.

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Photograph: Kind courtesy BrunoGuedes1/Wikimedia Commons

7. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil

Growing up polishing shoes for a living, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva transformed his early hardships into a remarkable journey, ultimately becoming Brazil’s 39th and current president.

Argentina President Javier Milei

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vox España/Wikimedia Commons

8. Javier Milei, Argentia

Prior to entering Argentina’s political arena, Javier Milei performed as the lead vocalist in a Rolling Stones tribute band, Everest in Buenos Aires and that taught him how to blend showmanship with his later presidential ambitions.

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

9. Sanae Takaichi, Japan

During her university days, Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister, showcased her musical flair as a drummer, once even rocking for a heavy metal ensemble. Now she is bent on rocking the Diet, the Japanese parliament.

REDIFF NEWS
